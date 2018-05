Markle Sparkle! See Meghan's Royal Wedding Tiara from All Angles

Meghan added an extra hit of sparkle to her look via diamond earrings and a coordinating bracelet made by Cartier.

But most likely her most meaningful piece of jewelry is her engagement ring.

The two stones are from Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana‘s personal collection, while the other stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart. Harry has often spoken about his love of Africa, and says it’s the place he feels more like himself than anywhere else in the world. He shared his love of Africa with Meghan this past summer on a trip to the continent, which included a visit to Botswana.