Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Rick Hoffman Gushes About 'Other Worldly Experience' at Royal Wedding

Rick Hoffman was pulled out of the office and into a fairy tale.

The actor, 47, was among the Suits cast members who attended the royal wedding on Saturday to see former costar Meghan Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry — and he made sure to document every magical moment.

Reflecting back on the big day on Instagram, Hoffman shared a video from inside Windsor Castle captioned, “Out of a dream.”

Hoffman posted a special tribute to Patrick Adams, Meghan’s onscreen husband, who left the USA Network’s hit legal drama after its seventh season along with the newlywed.

“As much as @halfadams is missed on set this year, this trip only reconfirmed we will always be family and I am so proud and excited for his future. It was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience with him, and the whole @suits_usa gang to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s wedding,” the actor wrote. “Will never forget this other worldly experience.”

He also shared a group photo that featured Adams, his wife Troian Bellisario, Sarah Rafferty and more. “The greatest weekend ever with the most fun group of pals!!” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#surrealdream.”

Practically the entire Suits cast was in attendance, including Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman all appeared on the Today show, Friday, to talk about their happiness for their friend and former costar.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the show, said that Meghan and Harry were a strong couple: “They’re a great match.”

“They’re a great match.” The @Suits_USA cast talks about the moments when they found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dating pic.twitter.com/b6qMagLBTf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2018

Torres said that she had hoped she’d be invited to Meghan’s big day, but didn’t know for certain that she’d get an invitation until it arrived in the mail.

“I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her,” she said. “This is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Along with the Suits cast, several other stars were in attendance at St. George’s Chapel, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.