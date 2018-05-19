Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Off Their Wedding Rings for the First Time

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding wouldn’t be complete without some new sparkle!

After Meghan walked down the aisle to mark the official start of her life as a member of the royal family, the beaming bride added another ring alongside her three-stone diamond engagement ring — a wedding band made of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave the bride-to-be as a gift.

Unlike his older brother Prince William, who decided to forgo wearing a wedding band, Harry broke with royal tradition, opting for a platinum wedding band with a textured finish.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: All About the Gorgeous Jewelry Meghan Markle Wore for the Royal Wedding

While Meghan has long favored gold for her jewelry, the royal family have been using pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.

“The tradition of using Welsh gold for the royal wedding rings is one that we hope to see continue when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle next month,” Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau, previously told PEOPLE.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Much like her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton also wears a wedding band made of Welsh gold that was given to William by the Queen shortly after his engagement.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry and Meghan Exchange Vows

But while Kate’s wedding band was crafted by Wartski, a family jewelry business that has made Welsh gold bands for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles for their wedding in 2005, Harry and Meghan have chosen London’s Cleave & Company to create the royal rings. The company also made Meghan’s engagement ring.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Peter Scott, managing director of Cleave & Company, said the company is “honored” to have been chosen to design the ring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Prince Harry to Break Tradition with Platinum Wedding Ring — as Meghan Sticks with Royal Gold

Of course, Meghan’s wedding ring will look right at home next to the three-stone diamond engagement ring that Harry designed himself.

The stunning sparkler is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides.

The ring has plenty of sentimental connections for Harry: Two stones are from the personal collection of his late mother, Princess Diana (making them difficult to value), while the other stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart.

Zak Hussein/Splash News