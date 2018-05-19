All About the Gorgeous Jewelry Meghan Markle Wore for the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle didn’t skimp on the gorgeous jewels she wore to tie the knot to Prince Harry at the royal wedding at Windsor Castle Saturday.

Meghan walked down the aisle in boatneck Givenchy off-the-shoulder gown and accessorized with plenty of stunning diamonds.

The bride wore delicate diamond stud earrings from the “Galanterie de Cartier earrings” by French jeweler Cartier, along with one simple diamond bracelet also by the designer (from their “Reflection de Cartier bracelet“) on her right hand – both in white gold and diamonds.

When it came to Meghan’s tiara, it carried just as much — if not more — significance as the gown she wore down the aisle.

Meghan followed in Kate Middleton’s footsteps, wearing a tiara straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau. Queen Mary, wife of King George V, bought this small diamond bandeau from luxury London jeweler Garrard in 1925. After her death, the tiara was inherited by her daughter-in-law, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent. Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, has also worn the tiara.

Meghan and Harry broke royal tradition when she gave him a platinum wedding band with a textured finish during the ceremony. The band was expected to be made from the royal stash of Welsh gold, as the royal family has used the gold ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.

However, Meghan’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave the bride-to-be as a gift. Harry and Meghan chose London’s Cleave & Company to create the royal rings. The company also made Meghan’s engagement ring.

As for her stunning engagement ring, Meghan’s sparkler is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. It was crafted by British jewelers Cleave and Company, who are the jewelers to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The ring has plenty of sentimental connections for Harry: The two stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana‘s personal collection (making them difficult to value), while the other stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart. Harry has often spoken about his love of Africa and says it’s the place where he feels more like himself than anywhere else in the world. He shared his love of Africa with Meghan this past summer on a trip to the continent, which included a visit to Botswana.

Leading up to the wedding, one of Meghan’s favorite jewelers shared some predictions about what pieces she would ultimately go with for her big day.

“I’m sure she will go for something that is true to her style and I’m sure it is going to be refined and elegant,” Eva Hartling, vice president of Maison Birks, Meghan’s go-to jewelry brand, told PEOPLE. “It will probably involve a simple pair of earrings that will bring out her natural beauty, she won’t overdo it.”

Meghan has long been a fan of Birks and has purchased at least seven pieces (worth almost $20,000) from the high-end jeweler, including a pair of Plaisirs de Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Earrings, which she wore to announce her engagement to Harry last year.

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, the princess was decked out in a pair of $20,000 diamond chandelier earrings by jeweler Robinson Pelham, which were reportedly commissioned by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Kate’s diamond earrings were designed to match her Cartier tiara, which was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, Diana’s Spencer Tiara became one of the most iconic royal pieces in the world.

The central part of the tiara was given as a wedding present to Lady Cynthia Hamilton (aka Diana’s grandmother) when she married Albert, Viscount Althorp, the future 7th Earl Spencer, in 1919. The topper was given to Cynthia by Albert’s great aunt, Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer, who died later that year. The ends of the tiara are said to have come from a sparkler once belonging to Frances Manby, the last known Viscountess of Montagu.

And in lieu of a traditional diamond engagement ring, Princess Diana became known for her gorgeous sapphire sparkler, which was later passed down to Princess Kate when she became engaged to William.