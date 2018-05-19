Meghan Markle Embraced Her Favorite Feature on Her Royal Wedding Day: Her Freckles!

Meghan Markle loves her freckles and made sure to embrace her favorite feature at the royal wedding Saturday.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin, the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s, created her makeup look, which used minimal foundation to accentuate the Suits actress’s gorgeous freckles.

As many predicted, Meghan kept the rest of her makeup understated, natural and simple, with a focus on the eyes: dark liner, lots of lashes and neutral shadows.

Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Before the big day, Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told PEOPLE she thought the bride would show off her freckles at the wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately,” Sellers told PEOPLE. “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Sellers also noted that the most important factor for Meghan will be that she looks like herself: “That was really important to Meghan — to always feel and look authentic and natural.”

Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

RELATED VIDEO: Why Meghan Markle’s Wedding Makeup Will Showcase Her Natural Freckles

Martin used a selection of organic makeup products from Jessica Alba’s beauty line Honest Beauty on Meghan, which doesn’t come as as too much of a surprise since the bride has an affinity for natural products.

“She loves RMS, an all-natural brand that does great eyeliners and creamy blushers that can also be used on the lip,” Sellers mentioned.

Gareth Fuller - WPA/Getty Images

“She also loves Tatcha — they have a great, dewy skin mist that you spray on after makeup application to give a really unique, fresh glow,” Sellers added.

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

The former Suits star has also raved about the Japanese skincare’s Classic Rice Enzyme Powder, which exfoliates and cleanses to provide the perfect makeup-ready canvas.

“Natural products are staples in my kit because of their simplicity and authenticity — I know Meghan valued those qualities as well,” Sellers said.