TV Meets Real Life! Comparing Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dress to Her Gown from Suits

How does Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding dress compare to the one she recently wore as her Suits alter ego?

On Saturday, Meghan walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and exchanged “I do’s” with Prince Harry.

As TV fans know, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Meghan as a blushing bride recently. Last month, Meghan, who is retiring from acting to focus on her royal duties, made her final on-screen appearance on the season 7 finale of USA Network’s Suits.

REX/Shutterstock; USA

Making her farewell even sweeter? In the two-hour episode, Meghan’s character Rachel Zane and fiancé Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams) get a job offer that’s too good to pass up. The pair accepts, but there’s a catch: It’s in Seattle. So the couple quickly moves up their special day, and finally ties the knot.

For the TV nuptials, the bride wore an embroidered V-neck Anne Barge wedding gown from Kleinfeld in Canada’s Hudson’s Bay. The voluminous A-line silhouette dress was customized with the addition of a sheer back panel and a thin black belt.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits USA

So how did it compare to Meghan’s real-life wedding dress? The princess bride wore an elegant design by the acclaimed British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. (Waight Keller became the first female artistic director at the historic French fashion house last year.)

Markle and Waight Keller worked closely together to bring their vision to life: a long-sleeve boat neck gown with a simple silhouette and statement train, worn with a cathedral-length veil and Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that there were few similarities between the two dresses. Meghan had previously revealed that beautiful though it was, Rachel’s gown from Suits wasn’t exactly up her alley.

“I weigh in on all of Rachel’s outfit choices because they are personal, and also because I have lived this character for five years now so I know her better than anyone,” she told Glamour in March 2016. “For her dress, I had to remember that her style is very classic and timeless. … I put this one on, and it just screamed ‘Rachel.’ It is classic and fairy tale and the culmination of everything she’s been waiting for with her big day. She deserved this type of dress for this moment. Also, from a practical standpoint, I knew I would be wearing this dress for many hours of filming so this was perfect because it was lightweight and also wouldn’t wrinkle. Amazing!”

“It’s not my personal style, because I’m a lot more relaxed than Rachel, but I love that I got to play dress up in this gown,” she continued. “For TV we did have to bring the neckline up a touch per the producers request, but the original design has a low ballerina-inspired neckline and I happen to love that.”