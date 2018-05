The elegant gown featured a statement train and timeless silhouette including a boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves which were meant to add “refined modernity.”

Meghan met with designer Clare Waight Keller to map out her dream look.

“True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams,” the Palace shared in its official release. “The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.”