The Sweet Way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana During Their Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan tied the knot on Saturday in a fairy tale ceremony — and the couple made sure to honor Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, in an extra special way.

The couple enlisted the help of floral designer Philippa Craddock to create a unique display in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The arrangement was filled with branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as peonies, foxgloves, and one of Diana’s favorite flowers — white garden roses.

In a press release ahead of the big day, Craddock said working with Meghan and Harry on the arrangement was “an absolute pleasure.”

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

“The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun,” she said. “The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront.”

The flowers positioned at the entrance of the chapel proved to be the perfect backdrop for Meghan’s entrance.

Craddock specializes in utilizing seasonal flowers in her work, making the in-season white garden roses a perfect choice for the lavish arrangement. Diana was known for her love of white flowers, and there are still many planted at her home, Kensington Palace, in her honor.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last summer, a temporary garden opened at the royal home to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. The floral display, which included white roses, was set in Kensington Palace’s sunken garden. Named the “White Garden,” large terracotta pots were filled with white roses set around the reflective pond.

RELATED: Harry and Meghan Just Revealed Their Wedding Flowers — and Their Sweet Plan to Help the Bees!

Craddock created Meghan and Harry’s floral displays mostly using foliage from the gardens and parklands of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, according to a previous statement the palace. The arrangement was full of locally-sourced flowers and plants.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry, Meghan and Diana

As Craddock said before the wedding, the couple’s flowers perfectly represented the pair. The display even included peonies, Meghan’s favorite flower.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

When the couple first began dating, Meghan received several deliveries of her favorite flower and posted photos to her now-deleted Instagram account. She captioned one of the first pictures, “Swooning over these,” including the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.

The floral designs included a very sustainable inclusion from the Royal Parks — pollinator-friendly plants, which provide a wonderful habitat for bees.

Now that Harry and Meghan have tied the knot, the arrangements with be distributed to various charitable organizations.