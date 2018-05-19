Kate Middleton Wore Her Wedding Outfit Twice Before (and It Might Be Due to Her Favorite Color!)

Kate Middleton pulled off an epic royal rewear at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding on Saturday.

Kate, who made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby son, Prince Louis, at the royal wedding, wore an ensemble you may remember from a few other major royal events. It’s an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress, which has proven to be a staple of her wardrobe.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The white Alexander McQueen coat dress is a favorite of Kate’s, and it shows in the high-profile events she’s chosen to wear it to in years past. In July 2015, she wore the structured-collared coat dress to Princess Charlotte’s christening.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton at Princess Charlotte's christening Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: All the Stylish Guests From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

She wore the outfit again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

For Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Kate paired the coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. She arrived at the ceremony with her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were serving as a pageboy and bridesmaid in the wedding.

Kate’s devotion to the look might stem from her love of white, which she revealed on a 2011 royal tour in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if I have a favorite color. What’s yours?” she said to Prince William at the time.

“Definitely blue,” he replied.

“I think mine is white,” she said.