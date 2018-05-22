George Clooney Tending Bar, Serena Williams Playing Beer Pong! Inside Harry and Meghan’s Reception

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their marriage with the help of a few famous friends.

Following their picturesque wedding ceremony at the Windsor Chapel on Saturday, the newlyweds headed to the historic Frogmore House for their reception, where VIP guests including George Clooney and Serena Williams helped get the party started.

“It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast,” a source tells PEOPLE of the night. “Just a fun night and not stuffy at all.”

Clooney, who co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos, showed off his bartending skills at the bash.

“George Clooney hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests,” says the source.

And while Williams didn’t have a full court available to show off her tennis skills, she channeled her competitive side with a classic drinking game.

“Serena did play beer pong,” adds the source. “She’s super old-school like that.”

During the reception, both Meghan and Harry gave touching speeches where they thanked their guests and expressed their excitement for their future together.

“The speeches were both touching and funny,” says the source. “Harry and Meghan’s personalities really shined.”

Prince Charles hosted the couple’s evening reception, which was attended by 200 of their closest friends and family. Along with Clooney and Williams, a handful of A-list stars attended the intimate affair, including James Corden.

Meghan stunned in a sleek Stella McCartney gown for the occasion, while Harry looked dapper in a tux.

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth hosted the daytime gathering following the wedding ceremony and procession through Windsor. The first reception was held inside Windsor Castle, at St George’s Hall, and all 600 guests who were invited to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel were present.