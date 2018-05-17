Meghan Markle is just days away from becoming a bride — and an official member of the royal family.

“She’s kind of coming in confident. There’s something about that that I like,” Today‘s Hoda Kotb tells PEOPLE about the former Suits star, who will wed her fiancé, Prince Harry, on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

“She’s 36 years old, she has lived her life,” says Kotb, 53.

Although Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was originally supposed to be present at the royal nuptials, on Tuesday, he announced that he will not be able to attend the wedding due to medical issues.

As her father will not be making the trip across the pond to give his daughter away, the question remains: Who will walk Markle walk down the aisle?

“I wonder if she’ll walk down the aisle by herself — because does she really need someone to give her away? Really? Now?” says Kotb, who adds of Meghan: “There’s something about her that’s strong and confident.”

Kotb and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie are reporting about the global event from England (PEOPLE had the behind-the-scenes look of the setup!), which including an etiquette package that taught them about prim and proper behavior.

“We learned that we were doing everything wrong. The nice thing about it, I certainly had the impression like all that royal etiquette was about being snooty and snobbish, but our expert explains that manners are just about making people feel comfortable and being polite which I like thinking about it in those terms,” explains Guthrie, 46.

“But for example, we didn’t know that if the queen asks you, ‘How do you do?’ We learned that you are not supposed to say, ‘I’m good, how are you?’ Or, ‘not so great’ or whatever. You are supposed to just say, ‘How do you do?’ right back, so that was one thing. We learned to curtsy.”

“Yes we did, it’s not easy,” Kotb admits.

Jokes Guthrie: “It’s not. We need to work on our squats and lunges at the gym so we can be better at curtsying.”

Kotb also took notes on how and when to eat if she’s ever in the presence of a British queen.

“We also learned that if you ever happen to be eating a meal with the queen, she starts the meal, do not even attempt to stick your fork in anything, and when she is done, when her fork and knife are down is over,” she shares. “So goodbye to your last bite of brownie. It’s over.”

Though the Today show duo will be missing their children as they report about the wedding live from England, “We are going to have stories to tell our kids though about the royal wedding that we covered, I think it will be cool,” says mother of one Kotb.

“It’s a once in a generation event,” says Guthrie.

“You do feel like you’re witnessing history. We get to sit here and watch love happen. Who doesn’t want to sit here on a Saturday morning and do that?” Kotb shares about being present for the big day.

She adds: “The fact that those two people are going to walk in and we’re going to watch their lives change … and we get to watch two people who are changing the monarchy without trying. They’re just being who they are … and I think there’s so much magic in that.”

And Today executive producer Libby Leist said she’s thrilled to be in England, too.

“I grew up watching Prince Harry,” she said. “So it’s exciting for me to see this stage of his life, getting married, and it just makes it extra special to have an American princess. … I think Americans are fascinated by the royals and all the tradition that goes along with it, so we are excited to bring that to everybody.”

Today will air live from Windsor on Friday from 7-11 a.m. ET on NBC with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. Live coverage of the royal wedding will air live Saturday on NBC, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET, broadcast from an exclusive vantage point with an aerial view of the castle.