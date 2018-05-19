Prince Harry's Aunt Sarah Ferguson — aka 'Fergie' — Arrives at the Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson was all smiles Saturday as she arrived at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

The Duchess of York walked up to St. George’s Chapel in a navy dress and matching jacket with white piping by Emma Louise Design. She accessorized the look with a pill box hat with navy veiling and hand-sculpted sinamay trim came courtesy of milliner Jess Collett, who has designed pieces for Madonna and pop star Rita Ora.

She also created a piece for Pippa Middleton — who, like Ferguson, is a longstanding fan of the brand

Upon her arrival on Saturday, Fergie — as she is affectionately known — was given a huge hug by her future son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, who came out of the chapel to welcome her.

Sarah Ferguson REX/Shutterstock

Fergie has not been an official member of the royal family for more than 20 years, following her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew. Before then, she had been close friends with her peer and fellow royal mom, Princess Diana, before the pair had a falling out.

Fergie was also involved in several headline-making scandals that fractured her relationships with members of the royal family, especially Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the latter of whom reportedly vowed to never be in a room with her again. However, she has maintained a positive relationship with her ex-husband and even still lives with him at his home Royal Lodge, in Windsor. In recent years, the Queen has allowed her back into the royal enclosure at the Royal Ascot, too.

Sarah Ferguson Jeff Spicer/Getty

Despite her choppy relationship with some of her former in-laws, Fergie has remained close with Harry, 33.

Harry has regularly spent time with her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, skiing in Verbier. Both Harry and Meghan, 36, also shared several dates with Eugenie and Brooksbank, who will wed in October — at the same venue, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Fergie was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s April 2011 wedding and instead spent the weekend at a spa in Thailand, she later told Oprah Winfrey, who is also attending the royal wedding.

However, Harry’s wedding is not a state occasion, and he is not under the same sort of pressure his brother and sister-in-law were in terms of the guest list. Despite this, Buckingham Palace was reportedly pushing Harry not to invite Fergie — but Harry pushed back.