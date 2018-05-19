Queen Elizabeth, Pippa Middleton and Doria Ragland All Wear Green to Royal Wedding

Green was the color to wear at the royal wedding!

Many of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s family members all wore varying shades of the hue to see Meghan and Harry tie the knot at Windsor Castle Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth was one of the last to arrive at the castle before Meghan made her way down the aisle in her minimal boatneck Givenchy gown and dressed in a “delicately flared dress in lime, lemon. purple and gray printed silk,” as described by British bridal designer Stewart Parvin. The coat, also created by Stewart Parvin, is an edge-to-edge design with a fastening in lime silk tweed.

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images; Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images; REX/Shutterstock

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

As for her matching hat made from the same silk tweed, which was designed by Angela Kelly, uses sinamay adorned across the crown and handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.

REX/Shutterstock

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland followed suit, and wore a custom pale green dress and day coat designed by the creative directors of Oscar de la Renta, Fernanado Garcia and Laura Kim. She completed the look with nude heels by Aquazurra and a custom Stephen Jones hat.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Guests Arrive at the Royal Wedding

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

REX/Shutterstock

“We are so honored that Ms. Ragland chose Oscar de la Renta for such an important and momentous occasion. When we first met Doria, she fell in love with this exquisite and soft color, which we further added Wedgewood inspired embellishments to,” the designers said in a release.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton‘s pregnant sister Pippa Middleton continued the green trend in a mint green and pink floral $695 “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold.

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She carried a bronze clutch and topped off her outfit with a white floral adorned fascinator.

Meghan married Prince Harry in a fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle on Saturday wearing a timeless boatneck Givenchy gown and Cartier jewelry. Harry wore his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, to honor the 10 years he served.

REX/Shutterstock

The couple will join their 600 guests for a luncheon reception, which will be hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Later this evening, 200 guests will attend an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.