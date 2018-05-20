Prince Harry Said the Sweetest Thing to Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer During Reception

Diana Pearl
May 20, 2018 10:22 AM

If you were blown away by Meghan Markle‘s elegant and regal wedding gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, you weren’t alone — so was the groom.

Prince Harry quickly sought out the designer during the couple’s lunchtime reception in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle to thank her for creating Meghan’s white silk gown.

“He came straight up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you. She looks absolutely stunning,’ ” Waight Keller told reporters Sunday at Kensington Palace in London. “I think everybody saw on television he was just absolutely in awe. I think she looked incredible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Givenchy designer said that she had the chance to speak to the newlyweds at the lunchtime reception, and said they were completely blissful following the wedding ceremony.

“She was just glowing after the ceremony,” Waight Keller said. “I think it was just such a special moment for the two of them. They are so in love. I was just thrilled to be part of it.”

Meghan Markle

The design of Meghan’s gown was a complete secret up until the moment Meghan stepped out of her car at St. George’s Chapel. Even Waight Keller’s family didn’t know she was designing the dress until May 19.

“Literally on the morning,” she says of when her family found out. “It was really a secret.”

