Best Men! See Prince William Serving as Prince Harry's Best Man — 7 Years After Harry Was His!

It’s a royal role reversal!

Prince William stood by younger brother Prince Harry‘s side on Saturday as he said “I do” to Meghan Markle. And it was a royal case of déjà vu, as it mirrored William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey seven years ago, only then the roles were reversed: William was the groom and Harry was the best man.

For both ceremonies, the brothers wore their formal military uniforms, the Blue and Royals (part of the Household Cavalry) frock coat uniform. The Queen gave Harry permission to get married in his uniform. Both princes’ uniforms were tailored by Dege & Skinner on Savile Row in London. Harry spent several years in the Army, while William served in the Royal Air Force.

They waved to the crowd gathered outside St. George’s Chapel before entering the church side-by-side ahead of the ceremony.

Prince William and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

It was a moment reminiscent of seven years ago, when Harry served as William’s best man. Then, the brothers entered Westminster Abbey together, also wearing their uniforms — though different uniforms than what they are wearing today.

When Kate Middleton walked down the aisle in 2011, Harry snuck a look at the bride coming down the aisle as William kept his eyes forward.

Prince Harry and Prince William at the royal wedding in 2011 Andrew Milligan

Harry announced a few weeks ago that he had asked William to be his best man. “It feels great,” William said after the news broke that he would be standing by his brother’s side. “Thrilled and delighted, obviously.”

However, he couldn’t resist throwing in a joke, saying: “revenge is sweet.”