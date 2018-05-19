'Our California Girl': Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid and More Celebs React to Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married — and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are feeling the royal love!
Celebrities kicked off their Saturday morning watching the newly-named Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk down the aisle and say their “I dos,” sending love from across the pond.
Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Bethenny Frankel, Retta, NeNe Leakes, and Chris Colfer were up early to watch the festivities unfold.
Many shared their live commentary, Parker calling Markle’s look “beautiful” and Leakes labelling the day, “a real fairytale.”
UnReal star joked about being “parked on her couch since 3 a.m.,” while Hadid shared video of Serena Williams arriving at the affair to her Instagram Stories, writing “OMG!!!!!!!!!!” with a sea of heart emojis.
Though the whole world was watching, it was extra special for many actors since the American-born Meghan began her career as an actress — most recently starring in USA Network’s Suits.
“Congratulations to Harry and Meghan, our CALIFORNIA GIRL, The Duchess of Sussex #RoyalWedding,” wrote My So-Called Life alum Wilson Cruz.
Of course, not everyone made it through the ceremony.
Ryan Phillippe stumbled upon the royal wedding when he got home from work, and did his best to watch it (while throwing back a few Coronas).
Also not interested? Law & Order: SVU star Ice T.
“I honestly have NO idea who’s getting married to who…..,” he the actor and rapper tweeted. “Not on my Radar.”
“Is this a major event that affects ME? Just askin,” he added in another tweet. “I’m not Hating. I’ve been married 18yrs. I wish ’em luck.”
They may not have been into it, but clearly a lot of stars were — and some of those were even lucky enough to attend
In addition to Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, other A-listers seen at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials included Oprah Winfrey; George Clooney and Amal Clooney; Victoria Beckham and David Beckham; Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford; Joss Stone; Priyanka Chopra; and James Corden.