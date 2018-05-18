Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lemon-Elderflower Wedding Cake Is 'Underway!'—See It Come Together

The sweetest part of the royal wedding is finally coming together.

Kensington Palace gave an update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake as it’s being prepped for the big day by pastry chef Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes.

“The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is underway!” the palace wrote in an Instagram story revealing everything that is going into the regal dessert.

Ptak and her team of six bakers will use 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20 kgs of sugar, and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. The entire process will have taken five days when they are finished, Ptak said in a video released on Friday.

“It’s such an honor to be asked to do this because for me I’ve been baking since I was a little kid and this is my dream to do and to be asked to do the most exciting cakes is really fulfilling and wonderful,” she said.

In March, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry enlisted Ptak “to create a lemon-elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” but now we know exactly what to expect on Saturday. Ptak revealed that she has baked three cakes made of lemon sponge with a lemon curd filling and will be covering them all with a swiss meringue buttercream that is “very light and fluffy, kind of satiny and super delicious.”

“We will assemble it in-situ at Windsor Castle on Saturday morning,” Ptak said in another video released on the Kensington Palace Twitter.

The royal couple requested that the cake be decorated with fresh flowers, and as in seen in the video, Ptak will use a mix of white garden roses and fresh elderflowers.

“It tastes delicious, I hope, I think,” said Ptak. “The texture is really lovely and the flavor is quintessentially spring and British.”

The chef, who opened Violet Bakery in 2010 with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes, gave her followers the first glimpse at her preparations on Tuesday when she posted a photo of several crates of lemons with the caption: “And so it begins.”