All the Bars and Restaurants Where You Can Celebrate the Royal Wedding Across the U.S.

Princess Diana stayed here, so the hotel itself has already been touched by royalty (you can even rent out the Princess Diana suite for wedding weekend). However, if you don’t have thousands of dollars to spend, you can opt for one of their other festivities. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., the hotel will offer a pre-recorded screening of the wedding (so you don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn) accompanied by the exact lunch menu Princess Diana was served during her visit. Following that, at 7:00 p.m. they’re hosting a reception gala, complete with a three-course dinner and open bar. Throughout May, you can book royal tea parties and sample their specialty cocktail menu, tasting drinks approved by the Royal Family, such as Prince Phillip’s favorite bitter. If that’s not enough, every Monday in May the establishment is hosting a pop-up series where they play aristocratic films (The Other Boleyn Girl and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, among others) while serving chocolate fondue.