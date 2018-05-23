See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dubbed for a Hilarious Bad Lip Reading

Like High School Musical and The Hunger Games before, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding has been given the bad lip reading treatment.

The video dubs over some of the most memorable moments from the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, including Bishop Michael Bruce Curry‘s passionate sermon, the moment the prince told his bride “You look amazing” and the couple’s actual I dos.

“Who is your favorite Harry Potter character?” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, asks in the bad lip reading.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, both say “Hagrid” in place of what was “I will” during the service.

The royal wedding also received a Harry Potter connection when Twitter users compared Prince George‘s look from the big day to that of Professor Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy. George, who served as a page boy, matched his uncle and dad Prince William in a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat and black pants with a red stripe down the side.

The occasion also marked the first time 4-year-old George was allowed to wear pants in public, as it’s royal tradition for young British boys to wear shorts until age 8.