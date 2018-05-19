Prince Harry Wipes Away Tears at Royal Wedding After Joining Meghan Markle at Altar

Prince Harry wiped away tears on Saturday at his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The 33-year-old royal welled up just as Meghan joined him at the altar at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry was dressed in his official British Army Blue and Royals frock coat uniform for the occasion, to honor the 10 years he served.

Meghan was dressed in a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a simple silhouette and statement train worn with a cathedral-length veil and Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tirara.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

The couple are preparing to exchange vows at the chapel starting at 7 a.m. ET time.

Their ceremony, led by The Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, is scheduled to last about an hour.

Harry’s brother Prince William is standing by his brother’s side as his best man.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletterto get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Guests Arrive at the Royal Wedding

Roughly 600 guests are in attendance, but world dignitaries (like President Trump) aren’t there, as Kensington Palace has said that an official list of political leaders (both U.K. and international) are not required for the pair.

Instead, most in attendance have a direct connection to the bride or groom. That includes Harry’s sister-in-law Kate; father Prince Charles; stepmom Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall; grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip; close cousins like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice; and friends from Harry’s military service are also be on hand, as well as longtime close friends, such as Tom Inskip and Guy Pelly.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also there, as well as a handful of her closest friends, such as actress Priyanka Chopra and Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney.