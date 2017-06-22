Swedish’s Sweetest Royal Siblings Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Celebrate Summer in Adorable New Photos

Happy summer from Sweden!

Sweden’s Princess Estelle, who is second in line to the throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, and her little brother, Prince Oscar, 1, posed for a sweet new set of photos, released today to celebrate Midsummer Day, a public holiday in Sweden that falls on June 24.

Taken at their home at the Haga Palace in Stockholm, the photos see the adorable duo looking out the balcony and curling up together on the couch.

The siblings are the two children of Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel. Victoria said in an interview earlier this year that Estelle, her eldest, gets her lively personality from both of her parents.

“I think Estelle gets her character from both of us,” Victoria said. “She is very curious about people, she is very social and very brave. It’s an asset in life, particularly in her role.”

The family will have more reason to celebrate next month, when Victoria celebrates her 40th birthday on July 14 with public events throughout Stockholm.