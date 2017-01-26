Royal Running Man! Prince Harry Laces up for Brisk Jog with Charity in London

Look out, Usain Bolt! Prince Harry might be ready for a rematch!

Harry laced up his sneakers Thursday for a quick run during a visit with The Running Charity, a London-based running-oriented program for homeless and vulnerable young people.

The active royal, dressed in black sportswear, embarked on a quick 2km run in the brisk 30-degree weather alongside recent graduates of the program.

Prince Harry is @DepaulUK hostel this afternoon to see how @Running_Charity is working to help young people get a better future. pic.twitter.com/10WjKsfzCP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 26, 2017

The power of sports is one of Harry’s biggest platforms. In addition to his Invictus Games, which helps injured veterans achieve new goals via sporting competition, he regularly supports sports-oriented charities for children and young people across the U.K.

🏃Prince Harry joins @Running_Charity on a quick 2km run through Willesden Green, chatting to it's recent graduates along the way! pic.twitter.com/pjJiief6Mg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 26, 2017

The Running Charity uses qualified fitness coaches to partner with homeless charities to provide a diverse training program in regular running-based activities.

The jog through Willesden Green came after a busy night, in which Harry quietly visited the professional body for psychiatrists, the Royal College of Psychologists, “to discuss mental health of our Armed Forces past and present,” the organization revealed on Twitter.

Welcoming HRH Prince Harry to @rcpsych to discuss mental health of our Armed Forces past and present. Lucky to have such a great champion pic.twitter.com/1PRA29NpsR — RC of Psychiatrists (@rcpsych) January 26, 2017

Last week, Harry and his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate united for their Heads Together mental health initiative, which is also working to provide support to vulnerable young people.