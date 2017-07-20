People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Royal Rivalry! Prince William and Princess Kate Face Off in Fierce Boat Race in Germany

By @erinhillny

Posted on

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William vs. Princess Kate!

The royal couple faced off in a competitive boat race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg during day four of their five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany on Thursday.

Kate changed out of her yellow Jenny Packham lace dress and beige wedges and into casual blue-and-white striped top, black pants and her go-to Superga sneakers before the race.

Will and Kate were both at the helm of their respective boats, attempting to lead their teams to victory across the River Neckar.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In the end, it was William’s team that took the number one spot! Kate — always the good sport — was all smiles as she congratulated her husband.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The winning team was congratulated at a popular beer garden, which marked the finish line.

Chris Jackson/Getty
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And everyone who participated in the race received medals.

Chris Jackson/Getty
THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty

The race was a royal rematch. The sports-loving couple took part in a dragon boat race across Dalvay Lake during their first royal tour as a married couple in July 2011. William won bragging rights in the royal household — as the race ended with a slight victory and a conciliatory hug for Kate at the finish line.

Prince William in 2011
AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Ryan Remiorz
Princess Kate in 2011
AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Ryan Remiorz

But three years later, the couple faced off on the high seas again as they took part in a sailing challenge with the America’s Cup crews in New Zealand. During that race in April 2014, Kate got the upper hand as she trounced her husband in the contest at Auckland Harbor.

Princess Kate and Prince William in 2014
Mark Cuthbert-Pool/Getty Images

Will and Kate touched down in Berlin on Wednesday with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after two whirlwind days in Poland.

FROM PEN: What’s Next for Princess Charlotte

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Will and Kate visited a stem cell research lab at the German Cancer Research Institute and met with researchers, including Nobel Prize winner Dr. Harald zur Hausen.

The couple then toured a traditional market square in Heidlberg. They’ll cap off the day with a reception at the last original dancehall in Berlin, where they will be joined by some of the most exciting new names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology.