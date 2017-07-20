Royal Rivalry! Prince William and Princess Kate Face Off in Fierce Boat Race in Germany

Prince William vs. Princess Kate!

The royal couple faced off in a competitive boat race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg during day four of their five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany on Thursday.

Kate changed out of her yellow Jenny Packham lace dress and beige wedges and into casual blue-and-white striped top, black pants and her go-to Superga sneakers before the race.

Will and Kate were both at the helm of their respective boats, attempting to lead their teams to victory across the River Neckar.

In the end, it was William’s team that took the number one spot! Kate — always the good sport — was all smiles as she congratulated her husband.

The winning team was congratulated at a popular beer garden, which marked the finish line.

And everyone who participated in the race received medals.

The race was a royal rematch. The sports-loving couple took part in a dragon boat race across Dalvay Lake during their first royal tour as a married couple in July 2011. William won bragging rights in the royal household — as the race ended with a slight victory and a conciliatory hug for Kate at the finish line.

But three years later, the couple faced off on the high seas again as they took part in a sailing challenge with the America’s Cup crews in New Zealand. During that race in April 2014, Kate got the upper hand as she trounced her husband in the contest at Auckland Harbor.

Will and Kate touched down in Berlin on Wednesday with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after two whirlwind days in Poland.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Will and Kate visited a stem cell research lab at the German Cancer Research Institute and met with researchers, including Nobel Prize winner Dr. Harald zur Hausen.

The couple then toured a traditional market square in Heidlberg. They’ll cap off the day with a reception at the last original dancehall in Berlin, where they will be joined by some of the most exciting new names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology.