There is no point dropping royal hints at your significant other.

The jeweler who created the engagement ring Prince Harry used to propose to Meghan Markle is refusing to make replicas of it despite being inundated with requests.

Stephen Connelly, the director of Cleave and Company told the Associated Press that the attention on Meghan’s ring was “a bit of a shock.”

“We’re not going to be making replicas of it,” Connelly said. “If you want a ring, then we’ll design you a different one.”

Meghan’s engagement ring is a three diamond stunner with sentimental value to Harry. The 33-year-old royal designed it himself alongside Connelly’s team, who are the jewelers to Queen Elizabeth, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides.

The two stones are from Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s personal collection — which makes them difficult to value.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring. Shutterstock

The central diamond is from Botswana, a country close to Harry’s heart. The prince shared his love of Africa with Meghan this past summer on a trip to the continent, which included a visit to Botswana.

During their engagement interview, Harry said he included the smaller diamonds so that his mother could be with them “on this crazy journey together.”

The happy couple debuted the ring in November in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, where Meghan and Harry posed for official photos.

By giving Markle a ring with a link to his mother, Harry was following in the footsteps of his older brother, Prince William. When William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he also gave her a piece of jewelry with strong family ties: Princess Diana’s 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. William said that giving Kate the ring was his way of making sure his mother’s memory had a place in the festivities of his engagement.

“It’s my mother’s engagement ring,” William said in a post-engagement interview. “So I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she’s not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all – this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.”