Royal Father-Son Bonding! Prince Charles and Prince Harry Hand Out Medals to Gurkha Soldiers

It’s father and son day for the royals!

Prince Harry and Prince Charles paired up to dole out Operational Medals to 154 service members from 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles on Tuesday in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Gurkha Rifles is a regiment of the British Army recruited exclusively from Nepal. Prince Charles serves as their Colonel in Chief.

The Prince of Wales presents Operational Service Medals to 2nd Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles. pic.twitter.com/mnFfyTayBp — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 14, 2017

Prince Harry joined The Prince of Wales to present Operational Medals to 154 recipients from 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles pic.twitter.com/NEn188vNvI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2017

The royals, both veterans themselves — Charles of the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and Harry of the Army — were matching in navy suits as they handed out the medals.

“My relationship with the Gurkha Rifles goes back to June 11, 1977 when I became Colonel-in-Chief of the 2nd King Edward VII Own Goorkhas, one of your antecedent regiments, thus renewing the Royal connection with the Regiment and the Gurkhas that began 101 years earlier in 1876 when the then Prince of Wales, my great-great grandfather, was the first Colonel-in-Chief,” Prince Charles said in a speech.

“So, you can imagine just how enormously proud I am of this longstanding association and of the fact that during the two hundred and two years of the Regiment’s existence, I have been your Colonel-in-Chief for 40 of them and can mark that here, today.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Reasons Why Prince Harry & Prince William Gives Everyone #BrotherGoals!

“I recall my first visit to the 2nd Goorkhas in Hong Kong in 1979 where, among other memorable moments, I was initiated into the deadly art of eating snake for the first (and only!) time in my life. I see, as I look around, that there are a number who witnessed that event who are here today!”

Prince Harry, a longtime supporters of the Gurkha soldiers, paid tribute to them during his trip to Nepal in 2016. The family he stayed with in the Pokhara region had ties with the famed Gurkha regiment, whose soldiers are drawn from Nepal.

Viewing @GurkhaMuseum display incl. an album featuring photos of The Prince of Wales & Prince Harry with Gurkhas pic.twitter.com/Wr09bOniKA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2015

Part of the reason for his visit was so he could salute the bravery and commitment that Gurkhas have shown in the last 200 years.