The Royal Family Has Their Own WhatsApp Group Chat!

The Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall is spilling the beans again — and this time it’s about the royal family’s messaging habits.

In a new interview with the The Daily Mirror, Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, said that members of the royal family have an ongoing WhatsApp group chat. What’s even more relatable: He doesn’t want to leave it for fear of being rude!

“Me, my brother and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups,” Mike said.

“The cousins” just may include Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton. This, of course, begs the question: What do they chat about?

Mike says that the royal family group chat is just one of many he’s part of on the app, and at times, all the messages can get a bit overwhelming.

“I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” he said. “I’m in about 25,000 groups. You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude.”

And there’s lots to discuss among the royal family members. He and Zara are expecting their second child later this year (the couple announced the news one year after Zara’s tragic miscarriage in December 2016). Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child in April. The family also has two weddings on the calendar!

“We will be going to Harry’s and Eugenie’s weddings. Well I think so, we haven’t been invited yet though,” he said. “We’re looking forward to them, but the big thing this year will be the new one on the way. That, I think, will be the most important thing to happen this year. I don’t think there is too much to worry about except that. And if it goes well, we’ll be happy.”