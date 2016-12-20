People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2016 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

The Royals

Prince Harry Rides Shotgun as Prince William Drives the Royal Family to Christmas Lunch at Granny’s

By @SPerryPeoplemag

Posted on

Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty

Party at Granny’s!

Prince William (in his driving glasses!) took the wheel as the royal family made their way to Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s annual holiday lunch before she heads to Sandringham for the main event.

Prince Harry rode shotgun in the Range Rover while Princess Kate rode in the back with an excited Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty

They joined over 50 royal family members for lunch at the palace — including Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty
Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty
Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty

George and Charlotte will no doubt be the center of attention at the lunch. Dad William recently admitted that the 3-year-old is already tearing into his presents!

Later this week, William and Kate will take their children to the Middleton’s family home in rural Bucklebury for their first Christmas Day with granny Carole and Michael Middleton.