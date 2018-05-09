Royal Brides-to-Be! Meghan Markle's Wax Double Debuts at Madame Tussauds

Even if you can’t attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now you can do the next best thing — get a selfie with the couple.
On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled its figures of the soon-to-be royal newlyweds in front of a 15-foot wide video wall, allowing visitors to select a backdrop when posing for pictures (including joining them on a beach getaway and for their big cake-cutting moment).
Harry, a member of Tussauds’ royal family display since 2014, now sports a beard. Meghan’s mannequin models the elegant dark green P.A.R.O.S.H dress she wore when the couple first announced their engagement to the world.
The figure of the royal bride-to-be also displays a replica of the ring that Harry had custom-made for her: the original features a diamond he sourced for her from Botswana and two inherited from his mother, Princess Diana.
A separate figure of Meghan is also being unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ sister attraction in New York City on Wednesday to mark the first time a U.S. citizen has joined the royal family in 80 years.
“We’ve given Meghan an open invitation to come and see the exhibit,” a spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds London tells PEOPLE. “But I understand that she’s rather busy at the moment.”