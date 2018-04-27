The Surprising Harry Potter Connection to the Royal Baby's Name!

Now that the new royal baby‘s name has been revealed — Louis Arthur Charles — the speculation of each moniker’s significance has begun.

Digital Wizarding World Pottermore (a website devoted to all things Harry Potter) pointed out on Friday that each of the three names bears significance to a beloved Harry Potter family. “Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName,” Pottermore tweeted in response to Kensington Palace’s announcement.

Arthur is the patriarch of the Weasley clan, while Charles (also known as Charlie) is one of Ron’s older brothers. Louis is the name of Fleur and Bill’s youngest son.

Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName https://t.co/vDMPDGU8yh — Pottermore (@pottermore) April 27, 2018

Samir Hussein/WireImage

New parents Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown an interest in the Harry Potter franchise in the past, making a visit in 2013 to The Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making Of Harry Potter. Kate, who was then pregnant with Prince George, and Prince William even got into a wand duel and checked out Diagon Alley with Prince Harry.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kate and Princess William at Warner Bros. Studios in London in 2013. Paul Rogers - WPA Pool/Getty

Aside from the Harry Potter connection, Louis (pronounced “LU-EE”) is likely a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. Louis is also part of Prince William’s full name of William Arthur Philip Louis and Prince George’s full name of George Alexander Louis. The name holds significance to William’s own father, Prince Charles, whose beloved great-uncle and mentor, Earl Louis Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979.

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Baby No. 3 Has Arrived!

The newest royal’s middle names of Charles and Arthur also hold special meaning. Charles, of course, is in honor of the baby boy’s grandfather, Prince Charles. The name Arthur is also a family tradition: Both dad William and grandfather Charles have it as a middle name. Arthur was also the name of Queen Victoria’s third son (and seventh child) and was said to be her favorite child.

“While she was alive, Queen Victoria wanted all her male descendants to have Albert included in their boys’ names,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, tells PEOPLE. “Using Louis twice would have been the couple’s choice — they clearly regard it as a nice name.”