The Waiting Game: Kate Is in Labor — Watch the Livestream of the Soon-to-Be Royal Baby's Debut

And now, we wait.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to welcome their third child — and soon they’ll be ready to introduce their little bundle of joy to the world.

Join us live outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London where Kate, 36, has just gone into labor. Soon — after the baby arrives — Kate, William and their new bundle of joy will step outside the hospital wing’s famous doors for a very royal photo-op in front of hundreds of photographers, reporters and well-wishers. Then, the royal family will head home to Kensington Palace where Kate can recuperate in private — and the little baby can meet their new family. It’s a familiar routine for Will and Kate — they did the exact same thing when they welcomed Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.



Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Just as with her first two pregnancies, Kate battled acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, during her first trimester. Once she resumed her royal duties, she hit the ground running, supporting World Mental Health Day, welcoming future sister-in-law Meghan Markle for the holidays, joining William for their busy tour of Sweden and Norway and walking the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (just to name a few royal outings!).

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The baby’s arrival comes just weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.