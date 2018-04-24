The New Royal Baby Already Has His Own Commemorative China: See the Photos!

The new royal baby is just a day old and he already has a line of commemorative china!

On Tuesday, Royal Collection Trust launched a new line of elegant dishware in honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s baby boy — who was born in London on Monday at 11:01 a.m. local time.

Among the items in the four-piece collection, which was commissioned exclusively by Buckingham Palace, are a plate ($68), pillbox ($49), and tankard ($55). Each bear the phrase “Welcome to our new royal baby” and are decorated with gold ribbons; silver pompoms; the coronet of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; and a colorful illustration of a lion and a unicorn based on the Royal Arms.

The china in the range are also “gilded with 22-carat gold and made in Stoke-on-Trent using traditional methods that have remained unchanged for more than 250 years,” the Royal Collection Trust said in a statement.

Additionally, the collection includes a plush pram decoration ($20) with “glistening threads and delicate pearl detail,” according to the official website. The sweet decoration is embroidered on the back with the phrase “Royal Baby 2018.”

The Royal Collection Trust is a charity that not only takes care and conserves the Royal Collection, but also promotes publications, loans, educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year.

In March, they released the official commemorative china for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials.

Meanwhile, William and Kate — who debuted their son to the world just 7 hours after Kate gave birth — have already returned home to Kensington Palace, where they are beginning life as a family of five.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend adds, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”

Big brother Prince George, 4, and big sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2, “are so excited,” says another friend. “Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest, but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust.”