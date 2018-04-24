All About the Royal Baby's Debut Bonnet — and It's Connection to Big Sister Princess Charlotte

The royal baby is already emulating his siblings’ style!

If the cute white bonnet that Kate Middleton and Prince William dressed their newborn son in as they left hospital on Monday looked familiar, it’s because it is the same design that Princess Charlotte wore for her big debut three years ago.

But this time, it was put on the little prince the correct way around! Nearly three years ago, baby Charlotte was seen wearing an ivory version of the bonnet backwards as she was carried out by mom Kate onto the very same steps of the Lindo Wing.

And Spanish nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo played a key role in the outfit choice — her mother bought both garments from the Spanish children’s boutique, Irulea.

The royal baby boy Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte LEON NEAL,BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

The white bonnet is from Irulea and may have been bought at the same time that Charlotte’s bonnet was picked up before her birth. “It is from the same set,” Ayago Villar Pagola, the owner of the shop in San Sebastián, Spain, tells PEOPLE. “We were very, very happy to see it on Monday. The baby looked very good!”

Pagola adds, “We don’t know if it was bought at the same time. But three years ago the mother of their nanny came to our shop and bought them. They are very private and when they came here to buy them, they didn’t say anything about who they were for.”

The store staff can’t say if the palace or nanny Maria had been back and bought extra bonnets but the original purchase did include two bonnets: one ivory and one white.