Prince William and Kate's Son Gets a Royal Welcome on Twitter — and a Special Prayer

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, and he’s already receiving royal fanfare.

Kensington Palace announced that Kate had given birth on Monday, after she was admitted to the hospital earlier that morning.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 hours,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 8lbs., 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The newborn was greeted on social media by everyone from British Prime Minister Theresa May to the London Eye.

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy,” wrote May on Twitter. “I wish them great happiness for the future.”

The London Eye announced that it would light up in red, white and blue to honor the arrival of Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s younger sibling.

My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of a baby boy! We will be turning a Royal shade of red, white and blue this evening in honour of the exciting news. 💙 #royalbaby #eyelovelondon pic.twitter.com/jWFVxQv5pe — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) April 23, 2018

Baby joy for Fife graduates – #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby 👏 pic.twitter.com/v7VlJd6faR — Univ of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their son. Here is a prayer for the #RoyalBaby: pic.twitter.com/29UV35GLd6 — The Church of England (@c_of_e) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. May God bless them and all of their children with love, happiness and health. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 23, 2018

Warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child. The Abbey's bell ringers will ring a full peal of Cambridge Surprise Royal, starting at 1pm tomorrow, in celebration #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/9diiLgHL0X — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 23, 2018

The University of St. Andrews shared their congratulations to the proud parents, who are alumni of the school, with a throwback photo of the duo.

“Baby joy for Fife graduates – #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child,” read the caption.

The Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury also welcomed the newborn with a special prayer and blessings. Westminster Abbey announced that bell ringers will “ring a full peal of Cambridge Surprise Royal,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday in celebration of the birth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William BRITTA PEDERSEN/AFP/Getty

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Clarence House, the residence of William’s father Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, retweeted Kensington Palace’s news.

For the first time in history, a female royal’s spot in line to the throne won’t be bumped by the arrival of a younger brother. Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, birth order determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of gender. Had it not been in place, Charlotte would have lost her spot if Kate had given birth to a boy.

The royal baby remains fifth in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.