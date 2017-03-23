Royal Baby Alert! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Expecting Second Child

And baby makes four!

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child, the Swedish palace confirmed on their official Instagram page Thursday. The royal couple welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, last year. He will turn one next month.

“We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family,” the couple said in a statement.

The new addition is set to arrive this September.

Carl Philip and Sofia married on June 13, 2015, and announced they were expecting their first child just a few months later, in October of that year. They welcomed Prince Alexander to their family on April 19 of last year.

“Being a mother is amazing,” Sofia said last July of parenthood. “It changes your whole life.”

The royal baby will be joining an adorable set of cousins that includes Princess Estelle (who is the second in line to the throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria) and her brother Prince Oscar, as well as Princess Madeleine‘s children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

The palace also said that Carl Philip and Sofia’s schedules are not expected to change throughout the spring and summer, leading up to the birth of their second child.