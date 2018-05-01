There Is One Major Difference Between Prince Louis' Birth Certificate and George and Charlotte's

Not all royal birth certificates are alike!

The major difference between Prince Louis‘s birth certificate and the ones his siblings had is evident at first glance. The text on Louis’ birth certificate was typed, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s were handwritten.

Though the writing on the birth certificates is one major difference, the rest of the details are almost exactly the same. Louis’ birth was registered in the London district of Westminster (home to Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament), as were George and Charlotte’s.

From left: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images (2); Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis' birth certificate Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The children’s full names and the details of their births are also laid out similarly. And each certificate was issued within about a week of their births.

Prince George's birth certificate REX/Shutterstock

Of course, since Louis, George and Charlotte were all born at the same hospital, that line is the same on each of their certificates. As is the names of their parents, as well as William and Kate’s listed occupations: Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom!

Princess Charlotte JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty

On all three children’s birth certificates, the family’s address is listed as Kensington Palace. That, of course, is just one of their addresses: The other is Anmer Hall, the family’s country home in Norfolk, England, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

All three certificates are signed by Prince William himself, as well as a registrar from the Westminster register office.