A Beatle and a Bee Gee have become British knights!

Queen Elizabeth’s 2018 New Year honors list was revealed on Friday and two musical greats were awarded knighthoods as recognition for their services to music and charity.

Ringo Starr, 77, became the second Beatles band member to receive the honor, 21 years after Paul McCartney was knighted.

“It’s great!” the drummer, whose real name is Richard Starkey, said in a statement of becoming a Sir. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love. Ringo.”

Fun fact: Starr, McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison were all recognized as Members of the Order of the British Empire in 1965.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in January 2014 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, dedicated his knighthood to his late bandmates, twin brothers Robin Gibb, who died in 2012, and Maurice Gibb, who died in 2003.

“I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor,” Gibb, 71, said. “It is as much theirs as it is mine. This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten.”

Twice a year, Britain’s Cabinet Office releases a list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery — just before New Year’s Eve, and on the Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is officially observed.

Hugh Laurie Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also on the 2018 New Year roster was actor Hugh Laurie, who was named a Commander of the British Empire.

A knighthood or damehood is the highest honor awarded in the five categories approved by the Queen.

The second highest is a CBE or Commander of the Order of the British Empire followed by an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and then an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

The U.K. Press Association reported that future honors lists will recognize first responders of the Grenfell Tower fire from earlier this year which killed 71 people in London.