Return of the Royal Rescue Pups! Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Brings Her Dogs to Shelter Visit

Beth and Bluebell are back!

On Wednesday Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, brought her rescue pups to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor Centre, where she met a number of new four-legged friends.

Camilla, who was announced as the center’s new royal patron today, toured the facility, meeting plenty of dogs and cats who are housed there, as well as staff members. This was her first visit to the Windsor outpost of the charity.

The center is close to Camilla’s heart: She adopted her two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea’s London location. She adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell, then 4 months old, a year later.

Did you know The Duchess has two @BDCH adopted dogs, Beth and Bluebell? The Jack Russell Terriers visited Windsor today too! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/e5josyqoHe — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 1, 2017

Clearly excited about her new appointment, which she’s taking over from her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, Camilla said that she’ll continue her patronage for the rest of her life.

“I hope I will be Patron of Battersea as long as I am standing,” she said. “I want to thank the walkers, staff and volunteers who do such a wonderful job.”