Meghan Markle’s rescue beagle Guy, who was recently spotted sitting alongside dog-loving Queen Elizabeth in a car, has his own fairy tale story.

The sweet pup with “magnificent ears and eyes” was adopted by the newly minted Duchess of Sussex in 2015 from Ontario’s A Dog’s Dream Rescue.

And what a dream Guy’s life has become since starting off in Montgomery County Animal Shelter, a kill shelter in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. From his home state in America, Guy was transported by volunteers to A Dog’s Dream Rescue, after the American facility contacted the rescue group to see if it had room to take in and adopt out Guy.

“I said, ‘Yes.’ I always say yes,” Dolores Doherty, the founder and owner of A Dog’s Dream Rescue tells PEOPLE.

Doherty started the rescue in 2010, after promising herself she would set up a home for needy beagles, a breed that holds a special place in her heart, once she retired.

Since starting her rescue in Oakville, a town near Toronto, Doherty and her dedicated group of volunteers and foster parents have helped find homes for over 1,500 beagles, along with numerous Labs and coonhounds.

But only one of those dogs is now part of the royal family. Shortly after Guy arrived at A Dog’s Dream Rescue in 2015, Meghan emailed the rescue after finding its page on Petfinder. She thought that a beagle, known for being energetic, kind and gentle, would be a good match. Doherty agreed and emailed Meghan an adoption application to fill out. She returned it completed 10 minutes later.

This rapid response time was a first for Doherty. Sensing Meghan was serious about adopting a pooch from A Dog’s Dream Rescue, Doherty invited her to stop by an upcoming adoption event her organization was having at a local pet store.

As promised, Meghan came to the event, and, while Doherty didn’t know who she was at the time, she was struck by Meghan’s politeness, sense of self and because “her beauty really stood out.”

Shortly after arriving at the event, Meghan zeroed in on Guy and quickly became smitten with the rescue dog after going on a trial walk with him.

Doherty adopted out Guy to Meghan herself and knew she made the right choice when the former Suits star posted several photos of herself cuddling with Guy to her (now-deleted) Instagram account.

“This dog has a charmed life,” Doherty says she remembers thinking to herself after seeing the photos.

She didn’t find out just how charmed Guy’s life turned out to be until a friend emailed her about Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry and her successful acting career.

Doherty is touched that one of her many beloved rescues is now royalty and that Meghan chose to adopt.

“It’s just wonderful the exposure she created. She could’ve bought a dog, but she chose to adopt,” Doherty says.

Since the news of Guy’s origins has spread, Doherty says every TV station in Ontario has stopped by to interview her, which has been great exposure for her rescue and its canine occupants.

The animal lover also says she has received numerous emails from rescue beagles’ parents asking her if she thinks their dog could be a relative of Guy, and therefore, royalty.

“I tell those people, if we go back far enough, I am sure they are related,” Doherty says.

Guy isn’t the only dog from A Dog’s Dream Rescue who has gone on to do something big. Many of the adopted rescues have become therapy dogs and service dogs for those suffering from PTSD. Some of Doherty’s former furry wards have even been tapped by the Canadian Border Patrol to become detection dogs, with one, Spencer, becoming “the best nose they ever saw.”