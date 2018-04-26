It’s been three days since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their new baby boy to the world — and they still haven’t announced his name. (However, on Wednesday, William did drop a few hints about the baby’s “strong” name!)

Considering both Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s names were announced two days after their births, royal watchers were expecting a name reveal by Thursday. But the reason why the royal parents could be holding off on the announcement is not only understandable, but totally relatable: Grandpa Charles has yet to meet his royal grandson.

Prince Charles had to travel to France this week to commemorate Anzac Day, which honors fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans from WWI. Since both of Kate’s parents have already met the royal baby (as have her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton), the royal couple is likely waiting for Charles to meet the little prince before they share his name with the world.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charles is believed to be back in the U.K. now, so a visit to see the new prince is imminent.

After the royal baby’s birth, Charles released a humorous statement on behalf of himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” Charles said in a statement. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa, was one of the royal baby’s first visitors. Pippa, who is reportedly expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, arrived at Kensington Palace just one day after the prince was born.

Carole Middleton arrived at Kensington Palace on Wednesday to meet her newest grandson and to check in on daughter, Kate Middleton.

The famously hands-on grandmother also picked up Prince George from school, while Kate tended to her newest arrival. Dad Prince William took part in Anzac Day memorial service on Wednesday at Westminster Abbey before heading back home to be with his family.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated the latest addition to her family with a quick horseback ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she is staying with husband Prince Philip, who is still recovering from hip surgery.