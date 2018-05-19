Read Every Romantic Word of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Vows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have gone the traditional route with their vows, but they’re still oh-so-romantic.

Harry and Meghan did not write their own vows, and instead said traditional vows like royal brides and grooms of years past. The royal couple said their “I dos” in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday. As the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated, the couple made the same vow to one another as they held hands.

Harry recited first: “I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward,” he said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Meghan made the same vow as her new husband, saying: “I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and her now-sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan did not vow to obey her husband, choosing to omit that word from her vows. Diana was the first to break royal precedent in doing so, as Queen Elizabeth (then still a Princess) vowed to obey her husband, Prince Philip, at her own wedding in 1948.

The vows are one of the final parts of the wedding, before the prayers, the blessing and a final hymn. After recessing out of the church, Harry and Meghan will go on a procession through the town of Windsor and up the Windsor Long Walk, where thousands of people have gathered to watch them make their way past in a carriage on their wedding day.