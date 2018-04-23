Unsuspecting Couple Surprised by Cameras Awaiting the Royal Baby's Debut Outside the Lindo Wing

This is one special memory for the baby book!

In anticipation of Prince William and Kate Middleton appearing on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London with their third child, another set of proud (but non-royal) parents found themselves posing for the press.

The couple, who have not been identified, were greeted by media waiting for the royal baby’s debut as they made their way outside with their new addition in a carrier.

Both Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, were also born at St. Mary’s Hospital and had their first photos taken on the famous steps. George’s name hadn’t yet been announced at the time, but he earned adoring fans when he appeared to raise his little hand in his first royal wave!

George also visited the hospital with his father when his little sister arrived.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George Scott Heavey/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty

RELATED: All the Best Photos from When Will and Kate Welcomed George and Charlotte to the World

Kensington Palace announced that Kate had given birth to the couple’s third child — a prince — on Monday, after she was admitted to the hospital earlier that morning.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement said. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Big brother Prince George was at school when his little brother was born while big sister Princess Charlotte was at home at Kensington Palace.

The name of the baby boy will be announced in due course, the palace said. Albert and Arthur are tied as the most popular names for a boy – at 5-1 and 9-1, respectively, according to British oddsmakers.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For the first time in history, a female royal’s spot in line to the throne won’t be bumped by the arrival of a younger brother. Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, birth order determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of gender. Had it not been in place, Charlotte would have lost her spot if Kate had given birth to a boy.

The royal baby remains fifth in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

With his arrival, Prince Harry is now sixth in line, and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will all move down a place in the line of succession with the arrival of William and Kate’s younger son.