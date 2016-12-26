Sweden’s Queen Silvia, 73, Returns Home for Christmas After Spending Two Nights in the Hospital

Queen Silvia of Sweden was home for Christmas despite an illness that landed her in the hospital for two nights.

“The queen is back on her feet and feels well, given the circumstances,” the Swedish royal court said in a statement obtained by Hello magazine on Christmas morning.

According to a previous statement from the royal court, Silvia, 73, was taken to Karolinska University Hospital late Friday night due to dizziness brought on by a lasting cold. They later announced she was taken to Danderyd Hospital near Stockholm.

In a statement sent out on Saturday morning, the royal court said, “The queen has been taken to hospital late last night. The queen has had a cold for a time and was hit during Friday evening of dizziness. The queen is still in hospital for observation and sampling and feels well under the circumstances.”

Princess Madeleine traveled to the hospital with her mother and remained with her overnight. Other family members, including Silvia’s children Prince Carl Philip and Crown Princess Victoria, also visited during her hospital stay, according to Hello.

Queen Silvia married King Carl XVI Gustaf in June 1976 after meeting at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. They have three children and five grandchildren together. She celebrated her 73rd birthday on Friday.

Silvia isn’t the only monarch battling illness over Christmas. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are both suffering from heavy colds — leading Elizabeth to cancel her annual walk to church on Christmas Day on Sunday.