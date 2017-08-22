Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Steps Out for the First Time Since the Death of Her Controversial Father

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is back to work following the death of her father.

The Argentinian-born royal visited the Jessehof homeless center in Delft, Netherlands, on Tuesday after losing her father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, earlier this month. Zorreguieta died at the age 89 following a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on August 8.

Maxima wore a pink and yellow patterned shirtdress with bold pink earrings for her day at the center, where she met with people at the center. Jessehof provides a safe space for the homeless and those dealing with social isolation.

Less than two weeks ago, Maxima — along with her husband, King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane — traveled to Buenos Aires to attend her father’s funeral.

Maxima’s father was a controversial figure, who at one point even threatened Maxima’s marriage to Willem-Alexander. Zorreguieta served as the Secretary of Agriculture the during the dictatorship of President Jorge Rafael Videla (who is now not recognized as a legitimate president by the Argentinian government), as well as the beginnings of the Dirty War, a military regime that saw the disappearance and murder of thousands of Argentinians, according to the New York Times.

Zorreguieta resigned before the end of Videla’s presidency argued that he wasn’t aware of the Dirty War, as he was a civilian during the majority of it. However, public outcry was so strong in the Netherlands that the Dutch Parliament asked an outside expert, Professor Michael Baud to look into the matter. Baud announced that Zorreguieta’s ignorance of the crimes would have been unlikely. The marriage was still approved by Parliament, because Maxima herself was not involved, but Zorreguieta was not permitted to attend their wedding, according to Dutch News. Her mother also did not attend the nuptials, out of respect for her husband.

Though he wasn’t able to attend his daughter’s wedding, as it was seen as a state occasion, Zorreguieta did attend the christenings of all three of his granddaughters, which were considered private, family events.

Maxima recently released a statement thanking the Dutch people for their support after the death of her father.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks for all the messages of support we have received after the death of my father, father-in-law and grandfather of our children,” the statement read. “Your compassion has been a great source of support to us.”