Best Royal Biceps Ever? Queen Letizia Shows Off Her Ridiculously Toned Arms

Queen Letizia has been doing some seriously heavy lifting around the palace!

The Spanish royal’s impressive tanned biceps were on display at a gala dinner for the World Cancer Leaders Summit in Mexico City on Monday night. In fact, they might only be rivaled by Michelle Obama’s famously toned arms!

The fashionable royal, 45, wore a fitted Felipe Varela black sleeveless jumpsuit as she chatted with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife, Angelica Rivera, at their official residence in Mexico City.

It was a solo appearance for the queen, who traveled without her husband, King Felipe, and her lookalike daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

The royal family is gearing up for their annual Christmas card. The family of four typically rings in the holiday season with a sweet (and color-coordinated!) Christmas card.