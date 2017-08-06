Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Take Their Impeccably Dressed Daughters Out During Summer Vacation

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were spotted taking a stroll through a village in Mallorca on Sunday with their adorable children.

The Spanish royal family — taking a summer break to the Balearic Islands — was spotted walking to the Can Prunera museum in the village of Soller.

The king and the queen were joined by their two daughters, princess Leonor, 11, and princess Sofia, 10. As the royal family made their way through the village, they were greeted by dozens of onlookers — even stopping to take pictures with some fans.

Letizia — known for her incredibly chic and elegant style — let her hair down and opted for a more casual look by wearing a white mini-dress and sandals. Her daughters also wore light colored summer minidresses and the king looked relaxed in a blue and white shirt and dark blue chinos.

The royal family took in the Miro exhibition in the Can Prunera museum.

Earlier this summer, the Spanish royals were welcomed by the British royal family for their first-ever state visit back in July.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall greeted Felipe, 49, and Letizia, 44, at their hotel. The two couples then traveled to Horse Guards Parade, the famed central London parade ground where they met Queen Elizabeth, 91, and Prince Philip, 96.

During the official ceremonial formal welcome, the Spanish National Anthem was played and the Spanish royals received a royal salute from the Guard of Honor.