Queen Letizia and Spanish Royal Family Hits the Slopes During Winter Vacation

The Spanish royals know how to do a winter getaway.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia, hit the slopes in Jaca, Spain, during the family’s annual winter break.

The royal couple rocked fashionable looks on the mountain in all-black outfits complete with helmets and googles. Meanwhile, Leonor, 11, and her younger sister Sofia, 9, went for more colorful outfits. Leonor dressed in a black polka dot coat with coordinating pink pants. Sofia went for a bright orange ensemble from head to toe.

The family of four waved to the cameras from the ski lift before expertly navigating down the ski trail.

RELATED VIDEO: From Commoner To Queen: Meet History’s Royalty No One Saw Coming

Queen Letizia, a former journalist and news anchor, is known for her chic style. The 44-year-old knows how to rock a beautiful ballgown, but she’s also a fan of making pants look just as elegant. It seems she can even make ski pants look fashionable!

“Letizia is very influential in the world of fashion in Spain by popularizing certain tendencies or fashions,” S Moda magazine editor Empar Prieto told PEOPLE. “It’s true that whatever she puts on and is photographed in gets sold out.”