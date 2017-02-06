Why Accession Day Is One of the Saddest Days for Queen Elizabeth

As Queen Elizabeth remarked on the day she passed Queen Victoria’s record reign in September 2015, a long life can bring with it “many milestones.”

And now the 90-year-old monarch is set for yet another big milestone: 65 years on the throne, as February 6 marks the death of her father, King George VI, and also the day she became Queen.

Known as Accession Day, the Queen normally spends it in quiet, somber reflection at Sandringham House, as it marks the death of her beloved father as much as the day that her public life changed forever. Around the time, she often takes part in a low-key engagement close to her estate in Norfolk.

Soon after the date passes, she’ll head south to London and Windsor Castle for a fuller set of public and behind-closed-doors work, such as audiences with diplomats and meetings with the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Last month, she made her annual outing to the Women’s Institute meeting at West Newton, enjoying cakes and a chat with the local ladies.

The next milestone? Her 91st birthday on April 21.