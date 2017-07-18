Queen Elizabeth Unexpectedly Adds Another Corgi to Her Brood — and Its Name Is Royally Cute!

There’s a new member of the royal family!

Longtime corgi lover Queen Elizabeth has adopted a new dog named Whisper. The Queen’s latest corgi used to belong to Bill Fenwick, who served as Sandringham’s gamekeeper until his death earlier this year.

When Fenwick’s health was ailing, the Queen would take his dogs for walks around the Sandringham grounds. She continued the walks after his death. Now, she has invited Whisper into her own home for good.

“She couldn’t resist Whisper,” a source told The Sun. “Now she has asked Bill’s family if she can keep him.”

The Queen has three other dogs: One corgi, named Willow, and two dorgis (corgi-dachshund mixes) Vulcan and Candy, who she posed with for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz last year. Also in the photograph was corgi Holly, who passed away last October.

In 2014, the Queen decided not to breed any more of her signature dogs, the Pembroke Welsh corgis, over fears about the future.

“The Queen has always had corgis but she made the decision four years ago not to breed any more because she didn’t want to have a bad fall,” a source told The Sun. “She was also concerned dogs might be left without an owner if anything happened to her.”

As kind as the Queen’s concern is, we have to imagine that Willow, Vulcan, Candy, and now Whisper, would have a number of families throughout the Commonwealth that would gladly return the favor and welcome the Queen’s pups into their homes if she was unable to care for them.