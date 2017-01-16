Queen Elizabeth to Adopt Her Late Gamekeeper’s Dogs

Queen Elizabeth isn’t done with dogs after all.

The Telegraph reports that the Queen has been privately helping care for two dogs owned by the late gamekeeper at her country estate — something of a reversal for the 90-year-old monarch, who had previously vowed not to take on more dogs. In 2015, it emerged that she had decided not to breed any new Pembroke Welsh corgis for fear of leaving any behind, her friend and horse whisperer Monty Roberts revealed.

The two dogs, a corgi and Bichon Frise, were owned by Bill Fenwick and his late wife, Nancy, who was known as the keeper of the corgis at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The Queen had ensured that the dogs had been regularly walked on the estate.

But when Mr. Fenwick died a week ago, it is now being suggested that the Queen, who has recovered from a heavy cold and stepped out for church during the weekend, may take them on as part of her menagerie of pets and working dogs. (She also has Labradors at Sandringham).

In October, the Queen’s beloved corgi, Holly, died. She still owns one corgi, Willow, and two dorgis (dachshund-corgis), Vulcan and Candy. All four of those dogs were costars in a celebrated portrait shot by Annie Leibovitz to help mark the Queen’s 90th birthday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman had no comment.