These Unsuspecting Folks Just Saw Queen Elizabeth on a Train Platform and Their Reaction Is Priceless

What would you do if you suddenly saw Queen Elizabeth in person?

Whip out your phone and ask for a selfie? Or snap a stealthy shot of Her Majesty? Text everyone in your contacts to tell them YOU JUST SAW THE QUEEN?

For a couple of folks who caught the Queen making her return journey to London, the answer was to stand slack-jawed and stare. (Can’t say we blame them.)

At the King’s Lynn train station in Norfolk on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth was spotted boarding a train that would take her back to London after spending Christmas and the month of January at Sandringham, where she hosted her entire family (including Meghan Markle!) for the holidays. As she entered the platform, a couple could be seen standing to the side with wide stares.

Queen Elizabeth PA Images/Sipa USA

The Queen was her usual unflappable self, although she stood out in a bright orange coat and matching orange headscarf.

After she arrives back in London, Queen Elizabeth has a busy few months ahead of her. She’ll welcome two new great-grandchildren to the family this year, with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child set to arrive in April, while Zara and Mike Tindall will have their second later this year. She also has two family weddings on the calendar: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s on May 19, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s on October 12.